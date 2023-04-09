Pirates’ SS Oneil Cruz fractures ankle on home-plate slide vs. White Sox, and benches clear

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz fractured his left ankle while sliding into home plate against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The aftermath of the slide led to benches clearing in the 1-0 Pirates win. The incident took place with no outs in the sixth inning and the Pirates leading, 1-0. With Cruz on third, Ke’Bryan Hayes hit into a fielder’s choice. White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada fielded the ground ball and threw home to catcher Seby Zavala.

Cruz slid into home, and his left ankle got pinned underneath his body. Zavala tagged him out, and Cruz rolled on the ground in obvious pain. Zavala and Pirates designated hitter Carlos Santa then exchanged words, and benches cleared for both teams. Cruz remained on the ground in pain throughout the scuffle as Pirates trainer Tony Leo tended to him. Nobody was ejected.

After the game, Pirates manager Derek Shelton told reporters that Cruz sustained a fractured ankle. A long-term prognosis wasn’t immediately available, but the injury is a tough blow for a young player coming off a promising rookie season.

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala tags Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz out at home plate. (Charles LeClaire/Reuters)

Cruz, 24, slashed .233/.285/.450 with 17 home runs, 54 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 87 games last season. He finished sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and earned a regular spot in the Pirates lineup. He was off to a strong start this season, slashing .267/.378/.400 with a home run, four RBI and two stolen bases in eight starts before Sunday.

The Pirates were 6-3 after Sunday’s win, good for second place in the NL Central behind the 7-2 Milwaukee Brewers.