Pirates and Orioles play umpire-less baseball for needless bottom of the 9th

Spring training will create some weirdness. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates live the dream on Tuesday: baseball without umpires.

Well, actually, baseball with no umpires would probably be more like a nightmare, but the two teams had to make due after their umpiring crew left the ball game when the Pirates, the home team, finished the top of the ninth leading 7-4.

In normal baseball rules, the game would be over and the Pirates would start shaking hands, but because this is spring training, the two teams wanted to play on to give their players as much time on the field as possible. The result was a half-inning of the teams calling their own balls, strikes and outs, sandlot style:

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said after the game they had approval from the league to play on, per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner:

“We were told by the league we could play it by the umpires and pitch the bottom half of the ninth inning, and I guess [umpire] Chad Fairchild felt like we couldn’t.”

As far as MLB and its website are concerned, the game ended after the top of the ninth, giving the Pirates a 7-4 victory and right-hander David Bednar the win.

As far as MLB and its website are concerned, the game ended after the top of the ninth, giving the Pirates a 7-4 victory and right-hander David Bednar the win. It might have at least been refreshing to play without the pressure of the pitch clock, which has been widely felt throughout this year’s spring training.