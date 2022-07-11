Pippa Middleton Welcomes Third Child — a Baby Girl!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are officially a family of five.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton welcomed her third child — a baby girl — a couple of weeks ago, PEOPLE has learned.

Pippa, 38, and James, 46, welcomed their first child — a son named Arthur — in Oct. 2018. She gave birth to a baby girl named Grace in March 2021. She followed in the footsteps of her royal sister by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children.

Pippa’s baby bump was on display in a bright green dress at the star-studded “Party at the Palace” concert for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last month. She was joined by Matthews, her brother James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thévenet.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews seen attending Cirque du Soleil: Luzia – press night at Royal Albert Hall on January 13, 2022 in London, England

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images PIppa Middleton and James Matthews

The baby girl is the sixth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton and another little cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: Pippa Middleton during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Pippa Middleton

Pippa’s three children can look forward to lots of playdates with their royal cousins in the future. According to a source, Pippa and her family are planning a move to a village near Bucklebury, in Berkshire, where Pippa and her siblings grew up and where their parents still live. Their new home will be about 50 minutes from Windsor — where Kate, William and their three children are relocating this summer.

Kate Middleton And Pippa Middleton

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton on Pippa’s wedding day in 2017

A source previously told PEOPLE that Pippa and her husband have been looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”