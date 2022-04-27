Pinterest Stock Is Jumping After Earnings. Here We Go Again.

Text size





Pinterest shares surged in extended trading after the social media firm reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings.

The company reported non-GAAP net income of $68.99 million, or 10 cents a share, and revenue of $574.9 million. Analysts polled by FactSet were forecasting adjusted earnings of three cents a share and sales of $573 million.

Pinterest (ticker: PINS) said global monthly active users declined 9% year over year to 433 million, while Wall Street had expected 437.9 million.

Pinterest shares were up 7% in after-hours trading following the report—though that doesn’t mean such gains will stick. Since Pinterest went public in 2019, its shares have been especially prone to post-earning pops and drops. In the trading session immediately following an earnings report, Pinterest stock has moved—up or down—an average of 16%. Its smallest move was a gain of 5.3% when it reported 2020 fourth-quarter results. Its largest move was a gain of 36% when it reported June quarter results in July of 2020.

Though the stock has averaged a gain of 3% after earnings, its March quarter reports hadn’t fared so well. The stock fell following each of the prior three March quarter reports, averaging a decline of 14%.

“Despite a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we grew revenue 18% year-over-year,” CEO Ben Silbermann said.

Investors were looking for insights into how macroeconomic trends may be impacting advertising. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led advertisers to pull away temporarily from





Snap



(SNAP), the social media firm disclosed during its own earnings conference call last week. J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth speculated in a note last week that Pinterest may have fared better, given it is viewed as a brand-safe platform since advertisers have to worry less about controversial content on Pinterest.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue will grow 11% year over year with non-GAAP operating expenses jumping 10% from the second quarter. The company expects full-year non-GAAP operating expenses to grow between 35% and 40% year over year, pointing to investments in content, user experience, shopping, and headcount.

Write to Connor Smith at [email protected]