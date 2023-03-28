Pink Says She’s ‘Grateful to Be Alive’ During 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Acceptance Speech

She also acknowledged her formerly rocky relationship with husband Carey Hart: ‘If he loved me perfectly, I would have nothing to say”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Pink

“Raise Your Glass” — Pink’s officially been crowned an icon!

The singer-songwriter was honored with the icon award during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday and spoke about embracing “vulnerability” in her acceptance speech.

“Thank you iHeart[Radio] for this moment. It has been said that miracles are often associated with icons,” she told the crowd before referencing her star-studded tribute performance from earlier in the night. “Kelly Clarkson singing with me, and Pat Benatar singing one of my songs, two of the greatest voices alive, being on stage, doing what I love with people that I love with all of my heart — and my babies in the audience — this feels like a Christmas miracle.”

Pink, 43, continued, “I usually do try to joke or be self-deprecating in these moments, but I want to be a better friend to myself tonight, so I would like to try and say something honest.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Pink

“Every room I walk into, my heart walks in first. Every lyric that I write is my heart crying, raging hoping, screaming, pleading,” she said. “You have watched me do this, sifting through life’s messiness for almost 25 years. Some of you find what I do annoying, and some of you find it brave, and I just find it necessary.”

The performer then noted that people “are vulnerable from the time we’re born until the time we die, and many of us spend our entire lives running from that.”

“Vulnerability means the ability to be wounded. I have decided to make vulnerability my life’s work, and for those of you that have joined me on this adventure, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” added Pink. “I’m grateful to be alive. I’m grateful I get to do this with my one precious life. Most of all, Willow and Jameson, I’m grateful to be your mama.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Willow Sage Hart, Pink and Jameson Moon Hart

She also thanked her manager Roger Davies before giving a cheeky shout-out to her husband and “muse” Carey Hart, as she’s written about the ups and downs of their relationship throughout her career.

“If he loved me perfectly I would have nothing to say,” concluded Pink’s speech.

Earlier in the night, she opened the show with her latest single “Trustfall” and received a tribute performance from Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo as well as Clarkson.

In a press release announcing the Grammy winner as the icon award recipient earlier this month, iHeartRadio noted that she’d be honored for “her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”

Last month, Pink spoke to PEOPLE for a cover story interview and detailed her approach to living the best of both worlds as a musician and mom to daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, with Hart, 47.

“I want to be the best I can be at everything, and it’s never good enough; it’s f—ing impossible,” she said at the time. “But I love being a mom, I love music, and I’m dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day.”

