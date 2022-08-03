Ping Identity Soars as Thoma Bravo Buying It for $2.8 Billion

Text size





Ping Identity provides identity verification solutions.

Shares of

Ping Identity Holding



skyrocketed on Wednesday following news that the company would be taken private by investment firm Thoma Bravo for $2.8 billion.

Thoma Bravo will pay $28.50 a share in an all-cash transaction, presenting a premium of about 63% over Ping Identity’s (ticker:

PING



) closing share price on Tuesday.