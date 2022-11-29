Pilot’s 911 call released after plane crashed into power lines

The pilot of a small plane that crashed into power lines in Maryland admitted he goofed on approach — and told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t know how long he and his passenger could remain perched in the aircraft above the ground.

Patrick Merkle, 65, called 911 for help after he crashed his single-engine Mooney M20J into the high-tension wires Sunday evening, as he was preparing to land at Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg.

“I’ve flown into a tower to the northwest of Gaithersburg airport. It’s one of the electrical towers, and believe it or not, the aircraft is pinned in the tower,” Merkle told dispatchers, Fox 5 DC reported.

“I don’t know how long we’re going to be able to stay here,” he says, explaining that he and his passenger, Jan Williams, 66, suffered head injuries.

Two people survived a small plane crash into a power line in Gaithersburg, Md. on Sunday. AP

Williams also says her rib may be cracked.

“I’m really getting worried. The plane is definitely moving from the wind,” she says.

The plane was left dangling about 100 feet off the ground.

Merkle, who is a lawyer, tells the dispatcher that dropping tail first from that height “would not be a survivable distance.”

A single-engine Mooney M20J hangs from high-tension wires following its crash on Sunday. AP

The pilot cited a visibility “issue” for the disaster flight from White Plains, New York.

“We’re looking for the airport. I descended to the minimum altitude and then apparently got down a little bit lower than I should’ve,” he says in the 911 call.

The minimum altitude during a landing is the lowest level a pilot can descend without seeing the runway before aborting.

The small plane’s pilot cited a visibility “issue” as the cause of the crash. JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto

Moments before the accident, an air-traffic controller advised Merkle that he was too low during the instrument approach.

“N201RF, if you hear this transmission, low altitude alert,” the controller said, according to a recording on LiveATC.net.

The pilot and passenger were rescued at about 12:30 a.m. in what officials called a “Herculean effort” by emergency personnel.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.