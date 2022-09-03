Pilot in stolen plane threatens to dive bomb Mississippi Walmart

A rogue pilot is threatening to crash a plane into a Mississippi Walmart as terrified residents watch the skies.

At 5 a.m., the purported kamikaze flyer, who authorities said is operating a possibly stolen Beechcraft King plane, contacted police and informed them of his alarming plans, according to a press release from the Tupelo Police Department.

“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department,” said Mississippi governor Tate Reeves.

Police have been speaking directly to the pilot and worked with Walmart and nearby stores to evacuate customers.

A pilot in as Beechcraft King plane is threatening to crash a plane into a Mississippi Walmart. Colby Breazeale via Storyful

The flight path of the rogue plane flying over Mississippi. FlightRadar24

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” police urged in a statement on Facebook.

As of 10:15 a.m. the plane was still in the skies north of the town of approximately 38,000 people.