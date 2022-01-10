Pilot hospitalized after Los Angeles plane crash

Reuters Videos

Downed plane hit by train in LA after pilot freed

Dramatic video shows a downed plane being hit by a train on Sunday at a Los Angeles level crossing.The passenger train slammed into a downed Cessna that crashed shortly after takeoff, local media reported, just seconds after police freed the bleeding pilot.Video obtained by Reuters showed the train ramming in full force, sending airplane debris flying across a fence and nearly hitting bystanders.”The plane had a failed takeoff and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection,” Luis Jimenez, the 21-year-old music composer who was filming on the scene, said. “Immediately just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot, and a piece of debris almost hit me.”No one on board the train was injured, local media reported.