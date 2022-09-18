Pilot dead after plane goes down in fiery crash at Reno Air Races

One person was killed when a plane went down in a fiery crash during a race at an annual air race competition in Nevada Sunday afternoon.

The single-engine plane crashed onto the field and erupted in flames during the championship round on the final day of the Reno Air Races, according to officials and video from the scene.

The plane slammed down around 3:45 p.m. local time on lap three of six during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon 5, Reno Air Racing Association CEO and president Fred Telling said at a press conference recorded by KRNV.

Officials didn’t release the name of the pilot who died but expressed their condolences to their family and spectators who witnessed the crash.

A livestream of the air races captured the moment of the deadly crash and the stream went dead moments later. The video has since been removed from the Reno Air Races’ YouTube page.

No other planes were involved and no one else was injured, Telling said.

The rest of the day’s events were cancelled following the fatal crash. bigbigblue100

The rest of the events on the final day of the air races were canceled.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.