‘Piggy’ Filmmaker Carlota Pereda Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Carlota Pereda, the writer-director whose debut feature Piggy (Cerdita) makes its world premiere tonight in the Midnight Section of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, has signed with CAA.

In Pereda’s Spanish-language horror film, an overweight teen is bullied by a clique of cool girls while holidaying in her village—with the long walk home that follows changing the rest of her life.

The project was selected in 2020 at script stage for the Cannes Film Festival’s Focus Co-Production Initiative. It expands on Pereda’s breakthrough 2018 short of the same name, which has won 90 awards, including the Spanish Academy Goya Award for Best Short Film in 2019, and the 2020 Slamdance AGBO Fellowship.

Pereda has also worked extensively in television—most notably directing episodes of the Spanish-language series Paco’s Men for Money Heist creator Álex Pina.

She continues to be managed by XYZ Films.