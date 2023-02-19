‘Pig’ & ‘Manodrome’ Producer Ben Giladi Launches Production Company – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Pig and Manodrome producer Ben Giladi is formally launching his production banner Liminal Content at this year’s Berlin Film Festival where Manodrome debuted in Competition.

The company will focus on content and filmmakers from international markets with an eye to ushering them into Hollywood.

The UK-based film and TV outfit is working in development, production and financing.

In addition to Manodrome, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Odessa Young, Giladi’s producing credits include Michael Sarnoski’s breakout debut Pig, starring Nicholas Cage, and Netflix’s cult true-crime series Shadow of Truth.

Prior to Liminal Content, Giladi (pictured below) worked with Len Blavatnik’s AI Film, which financed and produced titles including The Butler, American Animals and I, Tonya. He was also the founding partner of Israeli documentary outfit EGG Films, which was sold to Fremantle earlier this year.

Liminal’s slate includes Manodrome, which was produced alongside Gina Gammell, Riley Keough and Ryan Zacarias of Felix Culpa; and Moshe Rosenthal’s debut Karaoke, which was picked up by Greenwich Entertainment for North American distribution.

The company is also putting together Rosenthal’s second feature, Independence. The project is a UK/Israeli co-production which is due to shoot this fall in London and Tel Aviv. Pic is produced alongside Maya Fischer and Alona Refua of Green Productions.