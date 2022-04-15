Pietro Marcello’s ‘Scarlet’ To Open 54th Directors’ Fortnight – The Hamden Journal

Pietro Marcello’s Scarlet will be the opening film at the 54th Directors’ Fortnight at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The drama, telling the story of young girl Juliette growing up alone with her First World War veteran father, and who is given a prophecy by a travelling magician, will have its world premiere on May 18, it has been announced.

Inspired by the tale The Scarlet Sails by Aleksandr Grin, Marcello’s film blends music, history and folklore, bordering on magic realism. Stars include Raphaël Thiery, Juliette Jouan, Louis Garrel and Noémie Lvovsky, and the film is being distributed in France by Le Pacte, with international sales handled by Orange Studio.

The complete lineup for this year’s Directors’ Fortnight will be announced on April 19. Created in 1969 by the French Directors’ Guild (SRF, Société des Réalisateurs de Films), the Directors’ Fortnight is a parallel selection of the Cannes Film Festival that showcases a wide spectrum of films and highlights the most singular and visionary practices in contemporary cinema.