Piers Morgan’s Twitter hacked with offensive posts about Queen Elizabeth

British TV host and New York Post columnist Piers Morgan’s highly active Twitter account was wiped clean Tuesday after a hacker broke in and posted offensive and profane messages aimed at the late Queen Elizabeth II and others.

The unidentified hacker blasted out rapid-fire tweets to Morgan’s 8.3 million followers, including one that said “f–k the queen,” according to a screenshot posted by the Mirror.

Others used racial slurs, called singer Ed Sheeran a “ginger p—k” and threatened to release Morgan’s direct messages “with high profiled celebrities,” according to an archived version of the page.

At one point, the hacker also falsely claimed that former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate “has been found shot dead in Dubai.”

“Hard to kill,” Tate replied on Twitter, according to a screenshot posted by the Marca website.

Morgan’s TV show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” suggested that the malicious activity led Twitter to shut down the account and appealed for help from new owner Elon Musk.

“In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked,” the show tweeted. “Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?”

Morgan, 57, is an extremely prolific tweeter, having sent out more than 151,000 tweets from his verified personal account since November 2020.

Last year, the media personality stirred controversy with critical remarks about Meghan Markle that led him to clash with his co-host of the “Good Morning Britain” TV show and storm off the set.

Earlier this month, Morgan’s voice was used in the trailer for the Netflix documentary series “Harry and Meghan,” leading him to tweet that he was “traumatized by this exploitation.”

The soundbite — in which Morgan said that Markle was “becoming a royal rock star” — was recorded before she and Prince Harry married in 2018.

“BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series,” he wrote. “These two wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their latte-encrusted tiaras.”