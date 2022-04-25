Piers Morgan vows to wipe out cancel culture in monologue

Piers Morgan vowed Monday to eradicate cancel culture and hit back at the “illiberal liberals,” “trans trojans” and hypocritical politicians and celebrities — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who don’t abide by free speech.

The 57-year-old kicked off the first episode of his new show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” with a blistering monologue slamming the “woke snowflakes” who he said are threatening to derail democracies worldwide.

“My mission statement for this show is simple: I’m cancelling cancel culture,” Morgan told his viewers ahead of his interview with former president Donald Trump.

“I’ll defeat this insidious, joyless, societal scourge with those most effective of democracy-preserving weapons: Common sense and truth. And that’s ‘the’ truth. Not ‘your’ truth.”

He added: “This is a no-cancel zone. No opinion will be silenced. No debate will be off-limits. No BS will be tolerated.”

Morgan took direct aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he lumped them in the same category as hypocritical celebrities who speak about “equality from their massive mansions and constantly preaching one thing while doing the complete opposite themselves.”

Piers Morgan claimed in the opening monologue to his new show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that he will be “canceling cancel culture.” Talk TV

He also railed against the “ideological imperialists” who seek to destroy the reputation of those who tweet differing opinions, as well as those trying to conduct a “purity purge” by laying their extremist views on others without any discussion or debate.

“The one common trait of all these people is insufferable self-righteousness. They don’t just think they’re right — they know they’re right. And anyone who says otherwise must be destroyed,” Morgan said.

“Well, I’ve got some breaking news for you tonight: Nobody is right all the time. Not even me — although my record is better than most. It’s OK to be wrong, to evolve your opinions, when the facts change.”

Morgan took aim at “hypocritical” celebrities like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. AP Photo/Peter Dejong

He added: “Silencing, censoring, no-platforming and cancelling people who disagree with you isn’t democratic or liberal — it’s actually a form of modern-day fascism, which they profess to hate.”

The talk-show host said recent controversies — including University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, kids toy Mr. Potato Head getting a gender-neutral name and the creation of a pregnant man emoji — was proof the “world really has gone nuts.”

“Night after night, I’ll highlight this nonsense for what it is. Nonsense,” he said. “Not even a global pandemic or a war in Europe seems to have snapped us out of it.”

Morgan vowed to highlight the “nonsense” of the world in every show. Talk TV

Morgan issued a trigger-warning to the “ultrasensitive, permanently-offended, woke snowflakes” may potentially suffer trauma from tuning into his show “because I’m going to be constantly celebrating the one thing you can’t abide: Free speech.”

Morgan’s new show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” launched Monday. The program will air every weeknight on networks across the globe, including Fox Nation, Talk TV in the United Kingdom, and on Sky News Australia in that country.