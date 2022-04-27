‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ Loses 100,000 Viewers – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ Loses 100,000 Viewers

Last night’s concluding part of Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview lost 100,000 viewers from Monday’s opener, bringing the total down to 200,000 average across the 8pm hour. The second Talk TV Uncensored show, which aired unedited footage of the former POTUS’ supposed storming off set, was still ahead of rivals BBC News, Sky News and GB News but the gap was narrowed. Trump dealt with topics including trans rights and the supposed rigged election during the interview before Morgan aired several minutes of the unedited footage, blaming an “incompetent” aide and a Trump “simmering with anger” for the storm-off, although the reality was a damp squib. Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV has launched this week placing Morgan’s show center stage, either side of programs helmed by Tom Newton Dunn, which last night featured UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Sharon Osbourne. Morgan will tonight interview Tyson Fury, UK boxing champion, who defeated Dillian Whyte over the weekend.

British DJ Tim Westwood Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Multiple Women

Renowned British DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. According to an investigation by The Guardian and BBC, three women have accused Westwood of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour, while four others allege they were groped by him at events. The women described in detail their experiences. Westwood has strenuously denied the allegations. He is a veteran hip-hop DJ who has been active in the British space for 30 years, working for multiple radio stations including at the BBC.

Will Young To Tell Story Of Losing Twin Rupert For Channel 4

Singer Will Young is to tell the tragic story of losing his twin brother Rupert, who struggled with alcoholism for more than 20 years before his untimely death in 2020. In a single documentary for Channel 4 produced by Wall to Wall Media, Young, a British number one artist, will open up knowing he can’t be alone having an alcoholic within the family. “It was very enlightening and emotional to make this film and I am extremely proud of everyone ’s involvement in it,” he said. “I hope it shines a light on the difficulties that so many people face today in the UK with addiction and getting the necessary help.”

Arrow Promotes Head Of Talent & Post-Production

Mind of a Monster and See No Evil producer Arrow has promoted a Head of Talent and Head of Post Production to fuel future growth with people management and technology. The British factual producer has upped Julia Hardwell and Kyran Speirs to the roles respectively and the pair will oversee investments in training and development, offering a range of support for staff and freelancers. Arrow has an in-house post facility that it says has grown five times in capacity in the last six years under Speirs’ guidance. “Since the very beginning, we have recognised that, to make the very best content, we need to properly invest in talent and in technology,” said Arrow MD Iain Pelling. The company produces Channel 4/Nat Geo’s Live From Space, Discovery+’s Mind of a Monster and Smithsonian Channel’s America in Color.