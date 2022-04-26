‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ Donald Trump Interview Watched By 300,000, Beats BBC News, Sky News, GB News At 8PM – The Hamden Journal

Piers Morgan’s debut Uncensored show including an interview with Donald Trump averaged 300,000 viewers across 8pm last night in the UK, tripling the competition from BBC News and Sky News and pulling in 10 times the viewers of GB News.

A peak of around 400,000 watched the hour-long show that included multiple clips from the interview with the former POTUS, which was teased heavily by Talk TV in the run up to the debut show and will air its second part tomorrow – expected to confirm whether Trump stormed off set or not.

Morgan’s show beat BBC News (130,000), Sky News (110,000), while rival GB News, which launched less than a year ago, made just 33,000 for Mark Steyn’s show.

Uncensored also made a dent in the mainstream channels, only just behind BBC Two and Channel 4 across the 8pm hour.

The next few weeks could make or break whether Morgan can find a loyal audience or see viewership dissipate in a similar vein to GB News, although a well-watched Nigel Farage 7pm show has somewhat steadied that ship.