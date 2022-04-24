Piers Morgan says his interview with Donald Trump was almost wrecked after Nigel Farage sent a ‘dossier of criticisms’ via Donald Trump Jr.

Former President Donald Trump appears on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” left, and Nigel Farage, right, speaks at a rally.TalkTV, AP Photo

Piers Morgan told The Telegraph that Nigel Farage almost wrecked his interview with Donald Trump.

Farage sent the former president a dossier of Morgan’s criticisms of him via Donald Trump Jr., Morgan claims.

Morgan said that after being handed the dossier, Trump almost walked out minutes before the interview.

Piers Morgan has claimed that his set-piece interview with former President Donald Trump was almost wrecked after Nigel Farage stitched him up by sending a “dossier of criticisms” via Donald Trump Jr.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Morgan said that Trump almost pulled out of the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” interview for TalkTV eight minutes before it began because he was enraged by the three-page document.

The document contained Morgan’s criticisms of Trump over the years, per The Telegraph, and included a description of the former president as a “supreme narcissist.” Morgan had also criticized Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Insider’s Tom Porter reported.

The “dossier of criticisms,” as Morgan has referred to it on Twitter, was compiled by Farage, Morgan claims.

Morgan first said Farage had stitched him up on Friday morning in a tweet, accusing him of a “pathetic attempt to ruin” the Trump interview. “Especially graceless after I congratulated you after yours,” Morgan wrote.

Farage, who rose to prominence as the leader of the Brexit movement, hosts a talk show on rival network GB News. He interviewed Trump in December.

Then-President Donald Trump listens as Nigel Farage (R) speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport October 28, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The document reached Trump after Farage handed it to Trump Jr. during a visit to Mar-a-Lago a few days earlier, The Telegraph reported. Farage did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

After weeks of planning, Morgan said that he was nervous that the dossier would bring the interview to an end before it had even started.

“I thought he was going to cancel the interview,” he said, per The Telegraph. “He was very angry. I’d never seen him like that. But then he pulled himself together and did the interview.”

The interview, which will be broadcast on Monday, included an “incredibly fractious series of exchanges” about Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, Morgan said.

Trump and Morgan publicly feuded this week after the former president’s team accused TalkTV producers of deceptively editing promotional clips, making it appear that Trump angrily walked off the set.

TalkTV is a new British television channel operated by News UK, owned by the media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

