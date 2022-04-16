Piers Morgan Reveals He’s In Touch With Trumps Ahead Of New Talk Show – The Hamden Journal

Piers Morgan has revealed that he was recently contacted by Ivanka Trump, despite being frozen out by her father Donald in the last couple of years following a long friendship between the two men.

Morgan, whose big-budget, widely-hyped new talk show is soon to debut, told the Times he received a text of congratulations from the former president’s daughter when he got his new job with TalkTV, the brand new television channel of Rupert Murdoch’s News UK.

Morgan told the newspaper that he replied to Ivanka, sending his “best to all the family.”

“She said, ‘Actually, I’m with Dad and Jared now.’ I said, ‘Well, tell your dad’ – I thought I’ll be careful about how I phrase this – ‘tell your dad I almost miss him.’ She laughed.”

Morgan was one of Donald Trump’s most consistent supporters in the first years of his presidency, the pair having met and become friends when the British presenter appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in the USA. However, in 2020, when Morgan expressed his disapproval in print of Trump’s reaction to both the killing of George Floyd and then the Covid epidemic – he wrote that Trump’s policies were “stupid, reckless and dangerous” – Trump reacted in his singular presidential fashion, and unfollowed Morgan on Twitter. There has been no rapprochement since, although the prospect of Trump appearing on his new talk show is no doubt one that would appeal to tireless headline-hunter Morgan.

His show Piers Morgan Uncensored, for which a brand new studio has been built in West London, will debut on April 25, and will air in the UK, America and Australia. There will be no co-host alongside Morgan, unlike his most recent TV outing – when he was paired with Susanna Reid until he walked off set over an argument about the Duchess of Sussex’s remarks during her Oprah Winfrey interview and later quit – but instead, lots of opiniated guests who Morgan is hoping won’t always agree with him.

He told the Times, “I don’t want to have shouting matches, but I want to have good arguments. Smart, opinionated guests. The basic rules are: I don’t want any stupid people. There’s enough stupid debate going on. Rather than you have to have a Covid test [to get on set], you’ll need an IQ test. Ha ha! No. But metaphorically. I will tolerate all opinions.”