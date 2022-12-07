Pictures reveal belongings of murdered Idaho students as police remove boxes

Idaho State Police were seen Wednesday carrying large cardboard boxes of belongings as they cleared out the house where four Idaho students were murdered last month.

The removal of items appears to indicate the FBI and Moscow, Idaho police forensic teams have concluded gathering evidence from the home — as those who knew the victims fear the quadruple murder is turning into a cold case.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13.

Two other housemates — Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen — were home asleep at the time of the attack, but left unscathed.

Solemn faced officers removed boxes of items belonging to each of the four murdered students into a truck, with the usually mundane items associated with everyday college life now taking on heartbreaking significance.

The boxes were labelled with each of the four promising students’ names and contained plastic flowers, multivitamins and bathroom supplies. Furniture including office chairs and side tables, mirrors and an artwork were also removed.

One yellow suitcase which was carried out still had a tag from Spokane airport in Washington, the nearest to Moscow, with the Goncalves’ father Steve’s name on it.

A set of two tubs with Mogen’s name and phone number were also carried from the house by one officer, while another took a clear plastic bag containing shoes. Police are expected to release the possessions to the bereaved families.

Almost a month after the murders, police have yet to name a suspect and have not even released a possible profile of the killer.

Police Chief James Fry became teary-eyed Monday during an interview while he stressed that law enforcement is still combing through evidence.

“This case is not going cold. We have tips coming in. We have investigators out every day interviewing people. We’re still reviewing evidence. We’re still looking at all aspects of this,” Fry told Fox News.

Meanwhile, Goncalves’ family has lawyered up as their relationship with police sours — hoping legal action will force authorities to release more information.

The case continues to take twist and turns, like when Kernodle’s mother revealed last week that late student had her father visit and fix a lock in the house the weekend before she and her friends were murdered.

“It just doesn’t make sense. None of this makes sense. It had to have been somebody they trusted,” the grieving mom said.