Pictures of the 2022 Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing reveal love for Winter Games

Performers hold up snowflakes with the names of participating countries in front of the large Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium.

All eyes were on Beijing as Team USA flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster led the athletes into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The theme of the opening ceremonies was “Together for a Shared Future.”

The ceremony opened with fireworks, a lightshow and ended with ice hockey players breaking a block of ice to reveal a five snow-white Olympic rings. Snowflakes with the names of participating countries were held high in front of the large Olympic Rings.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and IOC President Thomas Bach were in the stands alongside a smaller-than-usual crowd restricted due to COVID-19 regulations.

Beijing is the first city in history to host both a Summer and a Winter Olympics. National Stadium, also known as the “Bird’s Nest,” hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Here are photos of some of the best moments from the opening ceremony.

Beijing Olympics 2022: Opening ceremonies in Beijing kick off 2022 Olympics

COVID-19 protocols: Five Olympic storylines to know from COVID-19 protocols, diplomatic boycotts and new stars

Team USA flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster lead the athletes into the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

An overview of the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, in Beijing.

Children perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, in Beijing, on Feb. 4, 2022.

General View as a firework display is seen above the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium.

Dancers perform under the Olympic rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Beijing National Stadium.

Delegation for the Russia Olympic Committee enters the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Beijing National Stadium.

The Olympic torch is brought into the stadium by Chinese athletes Dinigeer Yilamujian and Zhao Jiawen during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.

Gao Tingyu and Zhao Dan, of China, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The Olympic flag is carried into the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Beijing National Stadium.

Performers dressed as hockey players perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium.

Torch bearers light the Olympic Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium.

Torchbearers stand after lighting the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest.

OIC president Thomas Bach and Beijing organizing committee president Qi Cai during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Beijing National Stadium.

What’s everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos of the opening ceremony at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games