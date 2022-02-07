A pickup truck went airborne and smashed into the second-floor bedroom of a New Jersey house, killing a passenger and critically injuring a woman who was in the room at the time of the crash, according to a report.

John Nunn, 27, was driving east on Route 57 in Washington Township around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when he tried to pass two other vehicles, lost control, struck a mailbox and a stone pillar and flew into the home, Lehigh Valley Live reported.

The Washington Borough resident suffered minor injuries after being ejected from the Dodge Ram and landing on the first floor, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer told the news outlet.

But his passenger, 24-year-old Tyler Balog, also of Washington Borough, was pronounced dead at the scene, Pfeiffer added.

The woman who was in the bedroom when the truck plowed inside was flown to Morristown Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, the prosecutor said.

The other homeowner was not in the bedroom and was unhurt, though he was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center as a precaution, Pfeiffer said.

Nunn and Balog had stopped at a bar earlier but the driver wasn’t served because he was already drunk, he told lehighvalleylive.com.

Chilling photographs show the inverted red and white truck’s front end inside the heavily damaged bedroom and the rear resting on the ground outside.

Pfeiffer called the sight “one of the worst crash scenes that we’ve ever seen.”

Nunn may face criminal charges because speed and alcohol were believed to be involved in the crash, the outlet reported.