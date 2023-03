MLB Opening Day is one day away. Which means it’s time to make all our predictions about everything baseball fans will see this season.

Below, Yahoo Sports’ MLB team — Hannah Keyser, Zach Crizer, Jack Baer, Chris Cwik and Liz Roscher — predicts everything from the World Series matchup to the biggest name traded and everything in between.

Let’s get to it.

Our staff is all-in on the Yankees and Cardinals to win their divisions.

The Astros and Mets are our favorites to appear in the Fall Classic.

We’re predicting a race between Trea Turner and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL and (who else?) Shohei Ohtani in the AL.

Who will lead MLB in home runs this season? Two of our votes go to Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.

St. Louis’ Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar are among our favorites to break out this season.

What will Shohei Ohtani do in his contract year? Something amazing, we’re guessing.

This season, add pitch-timer violations to the list of things we’re tracking.