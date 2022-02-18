picking four Top-25 matchups this weekend

We have a tasty college basketball slate on tap for this weekend and Frank Schwab is your betting guide to all the action. Will Texas get their revenge against Texas Tech at home? Who will win in the battle between SEC ranked opponents featuring Arkansas and UK plus Tennessee vs Arkansas?

Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts