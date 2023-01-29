Picard’ Season 3 Trailer Drops With Explosions & Crash Landings, Confirms Ed Speleers & Todd Stashwick Castings – The Hamden Journal

The trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard dropped during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game. Paramount+ will premiere the final season on Thursday, Feb. 16 in the U.S. and new episodes of the 10-episode season will be available every Thursday.

The trailer also confirmed the addition of two new cast members with Ed Speleers (You) joining as a series regular who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys), who will also appear in a recurring role as captain of the U.S.S. Titan.

Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart reprising his role of Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also star in the final season of the series.

The sci-fi series’ third season follows a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

Watch the trailer for Star Trek: Picard in the video posted above and check out the Season 3 Key Art below.