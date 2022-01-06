Picard’ Pauses Production After Dozens Test Positive For Covid, Lead Patrick Stewart Is Not Among Them – The Hamden Journal

Production has been suspended on Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard after more than four dozen cast and crew members tested positive for Covid, sources have confirmed to The Hamden Journal. Lead Patrick Stewart is not among them, we hear.

Filming halted Monday on the show, which employs more than 450 staffers, but is scheduled to resume tomorrow. The outbreak affected both crew members, as well as cast in Zone A.

Production had been underway on Season 2 of the series which follows Stewart’s titular character into the next chapter of his life.

Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner also star.

The series is just the latest forced to temporarily halt production because of a recent surge in Covid cases. It comes just days after production was suspended for NCIS, and pushed to February for NCIS: LA. NBC also has delayed filming for Chicago Fire because of Covid. The virus outbreak also forced cancellation or postponement of the 2022 Grammy Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, among others. The Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person component in Park City, UT, opting for a full virtual fest instead.

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Stewart, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth all serve as executive producers on Picard Season 2. Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners for Season 2.



Star Trek: Picard was officially renewed for a third season in September, ahead of its Season 2 premiere, with seasons 2 and 3 being filmed back-to-back.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

