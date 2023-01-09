Picard,’ Despite Upcoming Third and Final Season

During its presentation at the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter press tour, Paramount+ debuted new teaser art for the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard,” which premieres on Feb. 16. During the panel about the series however, the team behind the series didn’t seem so sure that this would be the end.

“Who knows?” executive producer Alex Kurtzman said when asked about the ending of the series, with star Patrick Stewart saying that if the show could “maintain the work quality” of the first three seasons, he would be open to reappearing. He also noted that the storylines of the final season intentionally “leave doors open.”

The series stars Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, who he played for seven seasons of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also star.

“Star Trek: Picard” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas, Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

The trailer for the upcoming film “At Midnight” was also released on Monday as part of the streamer’s TCA 2023 winter press tour panel.

Starring Monica Barbaro and Diego Boneta, the romantic comedy tells the story of boutique hotel manager, Alejandro (Boneta), and his fated romance with Hollywood star Sophie (Barbaro). After the actress unfortunately discovers her co-star and boyfriend Adam (Anders Holm) is cheating on her, her latest film brings her to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico where the two begin to meet each other at midnight.

With Boneta producing through his production company, Three Amigos, “At Midnight” is also produced by Paramount’s international studios and Fred Berger, David Bernon, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Eréndira Núñez Larios and Josh Glick. Jonah Feingold directed the film and penned the script alongside Maria Hinojos.

Paramount+ also released a teaser trailer for musical series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” Additionally, the series has set a premiere date of April 6, with episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays in the U.S. and Canada and on Fridays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, with a South Korean premiere date to come.

Taking place in 1954, four years before the original “Grease” movie, “Rise of the Pink Ladies” follows four fed-up outcasts (Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia) who dare to have fun on their own terms and spark a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever. Along with the four Pink Ladies, the series also stars Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Annabel Oakes serves as showrunner and director of “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” and exeucitve produces alongside Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey for Temple Hill; Adam Fishbach; director Alethea Jones; and Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey for Picturestart. Grace Gilroy produces. Jamal Sims choreographs and directs, and the series features executive music producer Justin Tranter.

Also during the TCA presentation, Paramount+ announced that upcoming thriller series “Rabbit Hole” will premiere on March 26 with two episodes. The episodes will debut weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, while a premiere date for South Korea has yet to be announced.

Kiefer Sutherland stars in the eight-episode series as John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, who is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. The series finds Weir in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers. Also starring are Charles Dance as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner as Valence, Walt Klink as “the intern” and Rob Yang as Edward Homm.

“Rabbit Hole” is executive produced by Sutherland, writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel and Hunt Baldwin.

