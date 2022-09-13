Picard’ Brings Out TNG Legends For NY Comic Con Final Bow – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek: Picard has set phasers for legacy in the Paramount+ series latest and perhaps final appearance at New York Comic Con next month – and they will have some friends on deck.

Cast and executive producers of Star Trek: Picard will appear onstage on October 8 at the Big Apple confab to share what’s ahead for the show’s upcoming third and final season. The 4 – 5:30 PM ET panel includes the man himself Sir Patrick Stewart, along with Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn, as well as Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry and Terry Matalas.

Also beaming down is Comic Con veteran and Star Trek: Discovery lead Sonequa Martin-Green. Filming the latest season of the series up in Toronto, Martin-Green will join EP Kurtzman and others to update fans on where Discovery is at, literally and figuratively.

Additionally, Star Trek: Prodigy returns to the New York Comic Con stage this year with voice cast including Kate Mulgrew, Ella Purnell, Brett Gray and Jameela Jamil, alongside Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman and Ben Hibon.

As was revealed on Star Trek Day on September 8, the final season of Picard is set to debut in early 2023 on Paramount+. A bit closer on the calendar, New York Comic Con runs from October 6 – 9, 2022.