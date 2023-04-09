Pic of ‘mystery animal’ leaves Texas park officials stumped

A “mystery animal” spotted in the Rio Grande Valley left Texas park officials – and the general public stumped.

Officials with the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park, of Texas Parks and Wildlife, sought social media users’ help when they posted a photo of a strange-looking – and apparently not easily identifiable – animal on the park’s Facebook page last week.

The furry, short and stout, four-legged creature was caught on footage from the trail cam of a park visitor while walking at night in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We’re scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature. Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?” the state park wrote. “Regardless, it’s thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat.”





Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Texas. BentsenRioGrandeValleyStatePark/Facebook

The guesses poured in, with more than 600 users commenting on the Thursday post.

“If it’s not a bear, then I would guess a park ranger in disguise!!” one commenter said while another opined, “A good ol’ Texas size rat.”

Other guesses included a beaver, wolverine, capybara or an otter. Many believed the mystery animal was a badger with one user saying it’s a “pregnant badger!”

After much speculation and debate, park officials unveiled what they believed it could be.

“Wow, this photo has got a lot of attention! We agree with most of the comments that this is very likely an American Badger (not to be confused with the Honey Badger that lives in Africa and Asia and is rumored to not care very much),” the state park stated, adding. “While American Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behavior), this is part of their natural range.”

It’s unclear where exactly in the Rio Grande Valley the photo was taken, park officials said.