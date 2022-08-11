‘Physical’ Renewed For Season 3 At Apple TV+ – The Hamden Journal

Dark comedy Physical will be back for another go-round. Apple TV+ announced today it has renewed the half-hour dramedy, starring and exec produced by Rose Byrne, for a third season.

From creator, writer and exec producer Annie Weisman, Physical revolves around Sheila (Bryne), a woman in the early 1980s who is struggling with bulimia but begins to ascend from housewife to aerobics video star in the face of her husband’s run for a local political office in San Diego. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today but was entirely radical at the time — the female lifestyle guru.

Season two found Sheila having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else.

Murray Bartlett also starred in Season 2, alongside Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew. Rose’s breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the north star on our show’s journey of personal empowerment and transformation in 80’s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory,” said Weisman, creator and showrunner. “The feedback we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by Physical is the most deeply gratifying expefrience of my career and I’m so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality.”

Physical is produced by Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partnership. Series is created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. Stephanie Laing directs and also serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer.