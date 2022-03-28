Physical Assault, Say Many – The Hamden Journal

Physical Assault, Say Many – Deadline

Refresh for updates…: “Now we have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” says Kathy Griffin. “Jokes are what Chris Rock does,” tweets Mia Farrow. “And That’s How We Do It,” brags Jaden Smith.

Reactions to the slap that stunned the Oscars — when Will Smith bounded on stage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, are, to put it mildly, all over the place, with most seeming to come down decidedly for, as one comedian puts it, Team Rock.

Oscars TV Review: Will Smith’s Unscripted Slap Of Chris Rock Turns Stumbling Show Into Stunning Spectacle

“Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers,” tweeted Mark Hamill. “Violent physical assault… not so much.” He included the hashtag “UgliestOscarMomentEver”.

“Ummm… Whaaaat!??,” writes Dan Bucatinsky. “He justified his assault using tears and the word ‘love’…the one thing he did NOT do is apologize for slapping Chris Rock!!”

Speaking on the Vanity Fair after party red carpet, Sean Combs, who had presented an award on the telecast just following the incident, said he was “shocked” but thought it was “important to bring love into the room. I think we know both of those guys’ characters and sometimes shit happens.”

