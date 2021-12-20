Photos show woman partying hours before being dumped at LA hospital

Haunting photos have emerged showing a man arrested in connection with the drug overdose deaths of two women partying with one of the victims — just hours before their bodies were dumped outside Los Angeles hospitals.

The images obtained by FOX 11 show designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, posing with David Pearce, 37, at an after-hours warehouse party in downtown LA on Nov. 13.

In one photo, Cabrales-Arzola had her arm wrapped around Pearce’s shoulder. In another, Pearce could be seen resting his face against her face and shoulder.

The photos were snapped sometime before the unconscious bodies of Cabrales-Arzola and her model friend Christy Giles, 24, were found outside two LA hospitals.

Police said masked men dropped Giles at Southern California Hospital before taking Cabrales-Arzola to Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital.

David Pearce (left) and Mike Ansbach are seen with Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola on the night she and Christy Giles went partying in East LA.

The black Toyota Prius car the men were driving had no plates, police said.

Pearce was arrested last week for manslaughter in connection to the deaths. Two other men, Brandt Osborn, 42, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to manslaughter.

Police have since said the two women went back to Pearce’s apartment after leaving the warehouse party. Detectives believe the women were given drugs and overdosed at his apartment.

Giles was pronounced dead soon after she was found outside the hospital. Her friend died two weeks later when her family switched off her life support the day before her 27th birthday.

Following his arrest last week in connection to the two deaths, Pearce was charged with sex assaults on four other women.

The unconscious bodies of Cabrales-Arzola and her model friend Christy Giles, 24 (left), were found outside two LA hospitals. @christygilesx/Instagram

Pearce is accused of two counts of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and sexual penetration by a foreign object, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Friday.

Pearce allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2010, raped another woman in 2019 and raped two more women last year, prosecutors said.