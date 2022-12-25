Photos show how cats see the world compared to humans

The biggest difference between human vision and cat vision is in the retina, a layer of tissue at the back of the eye that contains cells called photoreceptors.Ahsan Mohammed Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The biggest difference between human vision and cat vision is in the retina.

Cats can’t detect colors as well as humans do, nor can they see as far.

But cats do have a superior ability to see in the dark compared to humans.

What do cats see behind those reflective eyes?

Artist Nickolay Lamm consulted three animal vision experts nearly a decade ago to hypothesize and visually represent how cats view the world compared to humans.

The biggest difference between human vision and cat vision is in the retina, a layer of tissue at the back of the eye that contains cells called photoreceptors. The photoreceptors convert light rays into electrical signals, which are processed by nerve cells, sent to the brain, and translated into the images we see.

The two types of photoreceptor cells are known as rods and cones. Rods are responsible for peripheral and night vision. They detect brightness and shades of gray. Cones are responsible for day vision and color perception.

Both cats and dogs have a high concentration of rod receptors and a low concentration of cone receptors. Humans have the opposite, which why we can’t see as well at night but can detect colors better.

But Lamm wanted to give humans the chance to see the world through their favorite pet’s eyes. In the following pictures, the human view is on top and the cat view is below.

Visual field

The visual field refers to the area that can be seen when the eyes focus on a single point. It includes what can be seen straight ahead, as well as above, below, and to the side. Cats have a slighter wider visual field of 200 degrees compared to the average human visual field of 180 degrees.

Nickolay Lamm/MyDeals.com

Visual acuity

Visual acuity refers to the clearness of vision. The average human has a visual acuity of 20/20. A cat’s visual acuity is anywhere from 20/100 to 20/200, which means a cat has to be at 20 feet to see what an average human can see at 100 or 200 feet. This is why the bottom picture is so blurry.

Story continues

Nickolay Lamm/MyDeals.com

Color vision

There’s a common misconception that cats can’t see any colors, and only view the world through shades of gray. Humans are known as trichromats, meaning they have three kinds of cones that allow them to see red, green, and blue. Cats are also thought to be trichromats, but not in the same way humans are. A cat’s vision is similar to a human who is color blind. They can see shades of blue and green, but reds and pinks can be confusing. These may appear more green, while purple can look like another shade of blue.

Nickolay Lamm/MyDeals.com

Cats also don’t see the same richness of hues and saturation of colors that we can.

Nickolay Lamm/MyDeals.com

Distance

Experts believe cats to be nearsighted, which means they can’t see far objects as well. Their ability to see close objects, however, is well-suited for hunting and capturing prey.

Nickolay Lamm/MyDeals.com

Night vision

Cats can’t see fine detail or rich color, but they do have a superior ability to see in the dark because of the high number of rods in their retina that are sensitive to dim light. As a result, cats can see using roughly one-sixth the amount light that people need.

Nickolay Lamm/MyDeals.com

Cats also have a structure behind the retina, called the tapetum, that is thought to improve night vision. Cells in the tapetum act like a mirror, reflecting light that passes between the rods and the cones back to the photoreceptors and giving them another chance to pick up the small amount of light available at night. This is what makes cats’ eyes glow in the dark.

Nickolay Lamm/MyDeals.com

Nickolay Lamm consulted with Kerry L. Ketring, DVM, DACVO of All Animal Eye Clinic, Dr. DJ Haeussler of The Animal Eye Institute, and the Ophthalmology group at Penn Vet for this project.

This article was originally published on October 16, 2013.

Read the original article on Business Insider