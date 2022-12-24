Photos show a 46-vehicle pileup that killed 4 people in Ohio in the ‘bomb cyclone’

A photo of a pile up on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday.Ohio State Highway Patrol

Ohio highway patrol said at least four people died in a crash involving around 50 vehicles.

It warned of dangerous conditions as multiple states dealt with a “bomb cyclone.”

At least 17 people have been confirmed dead across the US, according to Sky News.

At least four people died with others injured after a massive crash involving at least 46 vehicles as the US suffers extreme conditions with a “bomb cyclone,” Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The highway patrol said late on Friday night that four fatalities were recorded and that the Ohio Turnpike was closed in both directions. It said at least 46 vehicles were involved.

“White-out conditions persist. Travel is not recommended,” it said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Purpura said that the crash had “approximately 50 vehicles involved.”

Highway patrol told local 13abc that the incident happened on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County on Friday afternoon and that more people were injured.

A photo from the scene from Ohio State Highway Patrol.Ohio State Highway Patrol

Authorities in Ohio did not say how many people were injured or what conditions they were in.

The highway patrol said late on Friday night: “Please use extreme caution as there are white-out conditions across much of Ohio. If possible, motorists are encouraged to stay off the roadways.”

It said in a later update that the westbound lane of the road had reopened.

At least 17 people have been confirmed dead across the US as multiple states battle bomb cyclone conditions, according to Sky News.

“Bomb cyclone” is a meteorological term used by forecasters use to describe an intense, hurricane-like storm that builds at mid-latitudes, Insider’s Aylin Woodward previously reported.

