Photos of King Charles with Camilla, Queen Consort, and Princess Diana that show the differences in their relationships

King Charles’ relationship with Camilla is very different from his with Princess Diana.

Photos of Charles with Diana show the couple’s relationship deteriorating over time.

But the monarch and Camilla look happier and happier in pictures as time goes on.

Charles and Princess Diana looked fairly happy in their engagement photos.

Charles and Diana’s official engagement portrait.Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

When Charles and Diana announced their engagement on February 24, 1981, they didn’t know each other well, and they only met in person 13 times before they got married.

A reporter asked them if they were in love as they made their announcement, to which Diana replied, “Of course,” while Charles said, “Whatever in love means.”

But Charles and Camilla looked elated after they announced their engagement.

Charles and Camilla announced their engagement in 2005.JOHN STILLWELL / Staff / Getty Images

By the time Charles and Camilla were engaged in 2005, they had been romantically involved for almost 20 years.

So it was no surprise they looked excited that they would finally be getting married when they announced their engagement in 2005.

Diana and Charles’ first public kiss occurred after they were pressured by royal fans.

Diana and Charles on their wedding day on July 29, 1981.Keystone/ Getty Images.

The public did not see Charles and Diana kiss until their wedding day in 1981.

They kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the public called for them to do so, a gesture Prince William and Kate Middleton repeated at their own wedding.

Charles gleefully leaned into Camilla at an event in 2001 for their first photographed kiss.

Charles and Camilla in 2001.Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

Charles and Camilla shared their first public kiss at a charity event in 2001.

Unlike the fanfare surrounding his first public kiss with Diana, Charles simply kissed Camilla in greeting, making the affection between them seem easy.

There already seemed to be tension between Charles and Diana on their honeymoon.

Charles and Princess Diana on their honeymoon in 1981.Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

Charles and Diana took photos at the end of their honeymoon at Balmoral Castle, and though they posed together sweetly in some shots, others showed the pair looking ill at ease.

As Stephen Barry wrote in his biography, “The Diana Chronicles,” and as Insider’s Erin McDowell previously reported, Charles called Camilla each day of his honeymoon with Diana, which caused tension between the newlyweds.

Story continues

Diana also said she and Charles had a fight on their honeymoon about Camilla in “Diana: In Her Own Words,” according to US Weekly.

“On our honeymoon, cufflinks arrive on his wrists,” the princess said. “Two C’s entwined like the Chanel ‘C’. Got it. One knew exactly. So I said, ‘Camilla gave you those didn’t she?’ He said, ‘Yes, so what’s wrong? They’re a present from a friend.’ And boy, did we have a row. Jealousy, total jealousy. And it was such a good idea the two ‘C’s but it wasn’t that clever.”

Charles and Camilla playfully interacted with the public during their honeymoon.

Camilla and Charles at Monaltrie Park children’s playground on April 14, 2005.Getty Images / Stringer

The couple also spent their honeymoon in Scotland, traveling to Charles’ country home, Birkhall.

They took a break from their private getaway to greet members of the public at the opening of a park, and both Charles and Camilla smiled in almost every shot taken of the outing.

Just a few years into their marriage, Diana and Charles looked uncomfortable with each other.

The Queen Mother, Princess Diana, and Prince Charles at the 1983 Mey Highland Games.John Shelley Collection/Avalon / Contributor / Getty Images

At the 1983 Mey Highland Games, Charles and Diana looked solemn and formal in many of the images captured by photographers.

But when Camilla and Charles attended the 2005 Mey Highland Games, their joy at being with each other was obvious.

Camilla and Charles at the 2005 Mey Highland Games.Christopher Furlong / Staff / Getty Images

The couple were laughing in most of the pictures taken of them at the event, looking at each other as they giggled.

Charles and Princess Diana did not look happy with each other on a 1983 tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Charles and Diana in Australia in 1983.Mirrorpix / Contributor / Getty Images

Charles and Diana’s four-week tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1983 was a turning point for both the princess and the couple’s relationship.

As Insider previously reported, Diana truly became the “people’s princess” during the journey, but she “eclipsed” her husband in the process, putting distance between them.

But on a similar New Zealand tour, Charles and his second wife couldn’t stop giggling in photos.

Charles and Camilla in 2015.Rob Jefferies/Getty Images

The then Duke and Duchess of Cornwall went on a tour of New Zealand in 2015, and their smiles were bright in many photos from the trip.

In this photo, they laugh as Charles tries to dodge a bee at the Orokonui Ecosanctuary.

Charles and Diana’s kiss at a 1986 polo match wasn’t very passionate.

Charles and Diana in 1986.Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Charles and Camilla reportedly began having an affair in 1986.

Diana was aware of the affair, which might explain her and her husband’s lackluster kiss, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton.

Camilla and Charles leaned into each other as they kissed at a 2005 match.

Charles and Camilla at a polo match in 2005.Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor / Getty Images

Charles and Camilla’s 2005 kiss looked intimate.

There seemed to be tension between Charles and Diana at the 1988 Trooping the Colour.

The royal family at Trooping the Colour in 1988.Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

The then Prince and Princess of Wales stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the 1988 Trooping the Colour with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, their sons, and other members of the royal family.

Charles and Diana stood next to each other on the balcony, both appearing tense.

Charles and Camilla seemed at ease with one another at the 2015 event.

The royals at the 2015 Trooping the Colour.Danny Martindale / Contributor / Getty Images

When the royal family made their appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the 2015 Trooping the Colour, both Charles and Camilla smiled as they stood close to each other.

Charles and Diana kept their distance from each other as they posed for a photo with Prince William and Prince Harry in 1989.

Charles and Diana with William and Harry in 1989.AP

The family of four are smiling in this photo, but there doesn’t seem to be much intimacy between Charles and Diana, as they sit far apart from one another as they pose with their sons.

The same year, Diana reportedly confronted Camilla about her affair with Charles at a birthday party.

In contrast, Charles and Camilla sat side by side as they attended an event with the princes.

William, Camilla, Charles, and Harry at the 2014 Invictus Games.Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor / Getty Images

Charles and Camilla attended the opening of the 2014 Invictus Games with Prince William and Prince Harry.

They sat between the princes, leaning together and laughing throughout the event.

Again, Charles and Diana were distant from each other at the Royal Ascot.

Charles and Diana at the 1990 Royal Ascot.Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

As they entered the Royal Ascot in 1990, Charles and Diana didn’t appear to really walk together.

They also didn’t look at one another, and Charles didn’t smile.

Charles and Camilla were laughing together at the 2015 Royal Ascot.

Charles and Camilla at the 2015 Royal Ascot.Mark Cuthbert / Contributor / Getty Images

Unlike with Diana, Charles walked closely to Camilla, subtly touching her arm with his.

They also laughed and grinned as they walked.

Diana and Charles did not seem like a team at public events like the state opening of Parliament.

Diana and Charles at the 1991 state opening of Parliament.Tony Harris – PA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Again, Charles and Diana looked solemn as they sat next to each other at the 1991 state opening of Parliament.

They seemed to avoid making eye contact with one another.

In a similar photo of Camilla and Charles, the couple looks at ease.

The royal family at the 2013 state opening of Parliament.WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

At the 2013 state opening of Parliament, both Camilla and Charles smiled softly, and Camilla looked toward her husband.

The Prince and Princess of Wales showed no affection for each other at an event in 1991.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles in Toronto, Canada, in 1991.Princess Diana Archive / Stringer / Getty Images

At a royal engagement in Canada in 1991, both Diana and Charles looked distressed as they sat next to each other.

Charles and Camilla continue to only have eyes for each other as their marriage goes on.

Camilla and Charles in Ottowa, Canada, in 2022.Pool / Pool / Getty Images

At a similar event in Canada in 2022, Charles and Camilla looked at each other lovingly as photographers snapped pictures of them.

By 1992, Diana barely looked at her husband as they made royal appearances.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1992.Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

In December of that year, it was announced that the couple were separating. In January 1993, conversations between Charles and Camilla that had been taped in 1986 were leaked to the press.

Charles and Diana divorced in 1996.

There seems to be an abundance of love between King Charles and his Queen Consort in most photos they take.

The Queen Consort and King Charles in 2018.Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the opening of a community hall in 2018, Charles and Camilla looked at each other lovingly.

They leaned against each other as they sat at the event as well.

Read the original article on Insider