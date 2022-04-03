Photo shows the remains of the world’s largest cargo aircraft, which was destroyed by Russian forces in Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman touches the nose of an Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022.AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

A new photo shows the extensive damage made to the world’s largest cargo aircraft during the Russian invasion.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya is shown destroyed at an airport near Kyiv, Ukraine after Russia withdrew forces in the area.

“Russian invaders have destroyed Mriya, but dream is indestructible!” Ukrainian officials said.

A new photo shows the remains of the Antonov An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest airplane, which was destroyed in Ukraine in the early days of the Russian invasion in February,

The wreckage of the plane was found at the Antonov Airport in Hostomel, located northwest of Kyiv, after Russia withdrew forces from the area on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The aircraft was used to ship humanitarian aid around the world, including after the 2010 Haiti earthquake. The plane was in service for more than three decades and could hold 250 tonnes of cargo.

“The sadness is so indescribable. I just realized that exactly two months ago I went on my last business trip. I flew on Mriya,” pilot Dmytro Antonov told the outlet.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense posted a photo on Sunday of Mriya, which in translation means “dream.”

“Russian invaders have destroyed Mriya, but dream is indestructible!” officials said.

Ukroboronprom, the manufacturer, said it would cost over $3 billion to rebuild the plane, according to Reuters.

