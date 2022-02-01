Phoenix Suns trade speculation includes shooters, frontcourt depth at NBA trade deadline

The Phoenix Suns have the NBA’s best record at 40-9.

They have won 10 games in a row.

And they could still be better, according to several NBA writers.

Those writers have speculated about what needs the Suns need to address before the 2022 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10 in recent stories.

Here’s what suggestions they had to strengthen the team.

More: Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA game on Tuesday?

CBS Sports: Suns need bench defense, backup point guard

Sam Quinn writes: “We’re grasping at straws for needs here. Phoenix is good at basically everything. Cameron Payne’s declining shooting numbers open the door for an upgrade, and the memories of Antetokounmpo bulldozing their bench will surely motivate the front office to seek frontcourt fortifications, but the Suns just had a 13-1 January in which DeAndre Ayton played only four times. They’re more than capable of winning it all as-is. Spurs forward Thaddeus Young is the name to watch here. He’s one of the few available defenders with a real track record of bothering Giannis, and Phoenix can match his salary easily enough with Jalen Smith and Dario Saric. One first-round pick should be more than enough to seal a deal here. Until the Suns are linked to anyone else, Young should be considered their likeliest trade candidate.”

Marc Stein: Suns exploring trading for another shooter at deadline

He writes: “Despite indications this week from Suns general manager James Jones that he is prepared to stand pat with West-leading Phoenix holding the league’s best record at 38-9, there are rumbles emanating from the desert that the reigning Western Conference champions have discussed pursuing another shooter for the bench with Landry Shamet shooting 37% from the floor in his first season as a Sun.”

More: Eric Gordon trade speculation with Houston Rockets includes Phoenix Suns

Hoops Hype: Suns could make trade before deadline for help, utilize buyout market

Story continues

Yossi Gozlan writes: “The Phoenix Suns already have one of the league’s deepest and most balanced rosters in the league. They have a great shot at making it back to the Finals with their current squad and have a minor move or two to make that could really separate them from the top of the Western Conference. It would involve one or both of Dario Saric, who isn’t expected to play this season, and Jalen Smith, who had his team option for next season declined. Saric has an $8.5 million salary for this season and Smith has a $4.45 million salary. Both players can be aggregated in a trade to bring back the Suns up to $18 million in incoming salary. Phoenix could use an additional scoring wing off the bench such as Terrence Ross. They could also use a versatile forward who can be a small-ball center such as Robert Covington or Thaddeus Young. They should be able to acquire any of these players with most of their picks available to be traded. Phoenix could also become a player in the buyout market. Although exceptions are rarely used for mid-season signings, the Suns do have $4.1 million remaining of their mid-level exception as of January 25. This could give the Suns an advantage to further deepen their bench with a top veteran that gets waived after the trade deadline.”

More: Robert Covington trade speculation with Portland Trail Blazers includes Phoenix Suns

Fansided: Suns need to add depth to frontcourt

Michael Saenz writes: “Consistently for the past two seasons, the Phoenix Suns have been the best team in the league. They currently have the best record in the league and appear to be on the right track to make it back to the NBA Finals. Though, if there’s one thing that the team should try and solidify heading into the stretch run, it’s their frontcourt depth. The Suns should look for a power forward that could help them in the event of injury. The Suns are one of the deepest teams in the league and have one of the best young stars in the game. Phoenix will have as good of a shot as any team in the West to make the Finals this season.”

Bleacher Report: Suns need to add bench scoring at deadline

Zachary Buckley writes: “Beyond the oft-discussed Jalen Smith-for-Thaddeus Young swap, there isn’t much for the Suns to do at the deadline. That is, unless they are at all concerned about the sub-40 percent connection rates of reserve guards Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet. With both Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky on the shelf, Phoenix needs to draw most of its reserve scoring from Payne, Shamet and Cameron Johnson. If Payne and Shamet were both playing up to expectations, that’d be fine. In fact, it’d probably give the Suns one of the Association’s top second units. But Payne’s field-goal percentage has dropped nearly nine points from last season (39.5, from 48.4). Shamet is having his worst shooting season ever from the field (38.0) and from three (36.4). Phoenix might be banking on some positive regression, but if it’s still waiting for recovery a month from now, it might have to sacrifice some assets to snag a scoring spark.”

More: Jerami Grant trade speculation with Detroit Pistons includes Phoenix Suns

Bleacher Report: Suns can use small-ball 5 at trade deadline

Grant Hughes writes: “Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton proved in last year’s playoffs that he was mobile and alert enough to stay on the floor against downsized opposing lineups. That put him on the short list of the league’s most dynamic postseason big men. A matchup-proof center who can defend the rim and survive in space is basically a must for any serious title contender. With that said, what Ayton did last year wasn’t easy, and the Suns can’t trot him out for 48 minutes every night. With JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo looking just fine as conventional backup bigs, the Suns could still use a smaller option at center just in case. Thaddeus Young is the obvious choice, but every playoff-bound squad will target him for exactly this type of role. Few can make better use of his talents than the Suns, though, and none of his suitors will offer a better shot at a ring. If the San Antonio Spurs want to do right by the veteran, they’ll send him to Phoenix, where his gifts will be put to optimal use.”

Sportscasting: Suns might not need to make move, but a couple players could push them over the top

Phil Watson writes: “The Suns have survived Ayton’s injuries. They added McGee in the offseason to address a glaring weakness exploited by the Bucks in the NBA Finals. Plus, the team knows how to close out close games. Phoenix is an NBA best 17–3 in clutch situations (defined as the final five minutes with the score within five points) and has an absurd plus-43.6 net rating in those situations. While they hold opponents to 35.6% shooting overall and 20.4% accuracy from 3-point range in crunch time, the Suns hit 60.0% and 39.5%, respectively. It’s understandable if the Phoenix Suns want to tweak the roster around the edges before the NBA trade deadline. But it’s just as plausible they decide they’re the best team in the league already, so why disrupt the flow? It’s an enviable position to be in 14 days out from the deadline.”

More: Thaddeus Young trade speculation returns for Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns trade speculation at 2022 NBA trade deadline