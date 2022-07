Phoenix Suns speculation, rumors, news

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton’s name continues to swirl in NBA trade speculation and NBA free agency speculation.

Could the Suns deal him the restricted free agent as part of a sign-and-trade?

Could he sign an offer sheet with another team?

Check out the latest NBA rumors and speculation involving Ayton and the Phoenix Suns.

More: Kevin Durant trade live updates: Brooklyn Nets speculation, rumors, news, trade reports

The Ringer : Deandre Ayton to the Pacers makes too much sense not to happen

Dan Devine writes: “If what he’s going to be is what he’s just been, and if a shuffled-up Suns roster winds up hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, then Phoenix and its fans likely won’t spend too much time weeping for the memories of Ayton’s time in the desert. But if Jones’s best-laid plans come to naught, the replacement centers can’t replace Ayton’s production, and he blossoms in Indianapolis, the Suns might come to rue the decision to let Ayton walk—and, before that, to make him wait.”

Could Deandre Ayton get traded to the Indiana Pacers? A lot of rumors and speculation surround the Phoenix Suns and that team.

Hoops Hype : Keep an eye on Pacers, Spurs as potential landing spots for Deandre Ayton

Michael Scotto writes: “Rival NBA executives believe the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs could be holding onto their cap space to be a part of a blockbuster Durant trade where they’d be a salary dump destination in exchange for draft pick compensation. A potential sign-and-trade scenario between the Suns and Pacers has also been speculated. It’s worth noting Ayton and Pacers center Myles Turner are both represented by agent Bill Duffy of BDA Sports and WME Sports. Ayton’s co-agent, Nima Namakian, also represents Indiana’s recent sixth overall pick, Bennedict Mathurin.”

Hoops Hype : Could Deandre Ayton sign his qualifying offer with Suns?

Michael Scotto writes: “One NBA general manager who spoke with HoopsHype at Vegas Summer League wondered if Ayton is better served accepting his $16.4 million qualifying offer to go into unrestricted free agency next summer. At that time, there will be more teams with cap space available. Teams with potential max cap space next summer include the Pistons, Rockets, Pacers, Grizzlies, Thunder, Magic, Spurs and Jazz. According to our HoopsHype salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan, if Ayton signs his $16.4 million qualifying offer, he isn’t eligible to be traded until January 15th, and Ayton would have veto rights to any trade. If Ayton is traded, his Bird Rights revert to Non-Bird Rights, and his new team would only be able to re-sign him to a 20 percent raise from his $16.4 million salary for a total of $85 million over four years. If a team trades for Ayton and has cap space, the team can give him more money.”

Story continues

Yahoo Sports : Indiana Pacers biggest threat to sign Deandre Ayton

Ben Rohrbach writes: “The Suns are among the favorites to land Durant, and Ayton would be a centerpiece of any sign-and-trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets (all of them complicated). Ayton could remove himself from that conversation by signing an offer sheet with the Spurs or Pacers, all but eliminating Phoenix from the Durant sweepstakes. Multiple reports have indicated Indiana is the biggest threat to sign Ayton. The Suns will still have 48 hours to match any deal he receives, but once ink hits an offer sheet, he cannot be traded for at least six months.”

Fansided: Report virtually shuts door on Deandre Ayton to Spurs possibility

Josh Paredes writes: “If you still might be hanging onto some hope that the San Antonio Spurs are planning to sign Deandre Ayton, it might be time to let go. We have been speculating since the Suns’ season ended that the 23-year-old center could find himself in the Silver and Black due to their bountiful cap space. A Monday report may have finally put that to bed. ‘A sign-and-trade deal for Deandre Ayton between the Suns and Pacers is very close,’ said Brian Windhorst on ESPN Monday morning. Windhorst added that if they go the offer sheet route, they may even sign Ayton to one as early as Monday.”

Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton (22) shoots against Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SB Nation : 5-team trade suggestion sends Deandre Ayton to Pacers

Ricky O’Donnell created a 5-team trade between the Suns, Nets, Jazz, Pacers and Lakers.

In the deal, he has Phoenix acquiring Durant, Brooklyn getting Mitchell, Myles Turner and Mikal Bridges, Indiana landing Deandre Ayton, Utah acquiring Russell Westbrook and draft picks and the Lakers landing Kyrie Irving.

O’Donnell wrote of the deal: “Again: this is super complicated, and very unlikely to go through. But if you look hard enough, you can see the motivation from every side. This is an incredible Durant return for the Nets. They get a young All-Star in Mitchell, a true 3-and-D wing in Bridges, and a starting center in Turner. Brooklyn couldn’t ask for anything more than this. The Suns swap Ayton, Bridges, and picks for Kevin Durant. KD is still one of the best players alive. Phoenix is firmly in the mix for a championship after this deal.”

New York Daily News : 4-team trade would land Deandre Ayton in Indiana

Kristian Winfield proposed a four-team trade that could end up with the Suns receiving the Nets’ Kevin Durant and the Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner. The Utah Jazz would also be involved.

Phoenix would have to give up Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in the deal (as well as first-round pick swaps in 2026 and 2028) and Deandre Ayton would end up in Indiana.

The trade also included Donovan Mitchell ending up in Brooklyn and Ben Simmons ending up in Utah, as well as a lot of other moving parts.

Winfield wrote of why the trade would work for the Suns: “Because they’ll have an almost bulletproof starting five: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder and Myles Turner. Yes, Phoenix will have gutted a good portion of both its depth and draft assets, but it’s a steal for them to end up with Turner for Ayton, a player they appear willing to let walk in free agency. Pulling off this deal gives Phoenix one of the most overloaded offenses in all of basketball, lands Durant at the destination atop his most preferred list and makes the Suns championship contenders so long as Paul stays healthy running the point. This, in all likelihood, is a deal the Suns agree to first.”

ESPN: 4-team trade proposal that sends Deandre Ayton to Pacers

Bobby Marks shared a 4-team trade suggestion on NBA Today that would send sent Kevin Durant to the Suns, Deandre Ayton to the Pacers, Donovan Mitchell, Mikal Bridges and Myles Turner to the Nets and Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas and a lot of picks to the Jazz.

The Big Lead’s Liam McKeone couldn’t see the Suns agreeing to the deal.

“As far as massive trades involving multiple superstars and hundreds of millions of dollars go … It isn’t bad!,” he wrote. “The Nets move on from the KD/Kyrie era with Mitchell flanked by two quality defenders. The Suns get KD. The Pacers get Ayton for a first-round pick. And the Jazz end up with Simmons as a reclamation project, a haul of picks to utilize along with Cam Thomas. The team likeliest to balk here is Phoenix. The Suns give up seven picks, Ayton, and Mikal Bridges to get Durant in this scenario. From what we’ve heard, they’ve already balked at giving up that much for KD, and even if they were willing, the trade probably would’ve happened already.”

More Deandre Ayton trade/free agency stories:

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Deandre Ayton trade, free agency updates: Phoenix Suns speculation