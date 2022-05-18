Phoenix Suns slammed for apology letter to fans after Game 7 loss to Dallas Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns issued a statement apologizing to fans via social media on Monday after their embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their NBA Playoffs series on Sunday night.

The statement did not go over well on social media.

The statement said:

“Today is a new day for Phoenix Suns fans. The work on next season is already underway.

“As employees, fans, partners and PayPal Sixth Man Members of the Phoenix Suns you should be proud of what you have helped this team and our organization accomplish. For three straight seasons we have been raising the bar on expectations and accomplishments that wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support from the best fans in the NBA, some of whom have been with us since the start in 1968.

“With greater success and expectation comes deeper disappointment. That’s natural. Just know that we all share in it, and our organization won’t be satisfied until we bring an NBA championship to the Valley.

“We’re in this together. We win together. We lose together. We fight together. And the only way we get better, is together.

“Thank you for supporting us all season and as we look ahead to the start of a new chapter.”

The letter was signed by James Jones, the team’s general manager and Jason Rowley, the team president. It was not signed by owner Robert Sarver.

Social media slammed the Suns for issuing the statement:

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz. U.S.; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker slaps hands with fans after losing game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center.

For the Win’s Andy Nesbitt also criticized Phoenix for the letter.

He wrote: “Later on Monday the team made things even worse when they released a statement in which they basically apologized to fans and said they’d work really hard to make things right in the future. It was not a a good look at all and fans rightfully roasted them for it. Here’s some advice for other teams that might suffer incredibly embarrassing season-ending losses – after it happens just be quiet. For a while. Don’t write up any notes to the fans or anything. And if you do write up a note, throw it out. Do not put it out on social media. It is more than OK – in fact, it’s encouraged! – to just sit in your feelings about the loss and let time do its thing. These notes only make things worse. Trust me.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns slammed for apology letter after loss to Dallas Mavericks