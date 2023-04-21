Phoenix Suns fans vent after Game 3 vs. Los Angeles Clippers blacked out on NBA TV

The NBA schedule said that the Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers game on Thursday night was on NBA TV and Bally Sports Arizona in Phoenix.

Except when Suns fans in Phoenix went to watch the game, they discovered that it was blacked out on NBA TV in Phoenix, leaving Bally Sports Arizona as the lone viewing option for Game 3 of the series.

And leaving a lot of NBA and Suns fans very upset.

They took to social media to vent their frustrations about not being able to watch the NBA Playoffs game (a game that the Suns won, 129-124, to take a 2-1 lead in the series).

And they were definitely frustrated …

An NBA TV blackout left a lot of Suns fans in the dark for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs series against the Clippers.

The Suns vs. Clippers games can be heard on the radio on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix.

