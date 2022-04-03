Phoenix Suns fall again in stunning loss to short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — That historic 63rd win is starting to become elusive.

Phoenix Suns were unable to set the franchise record for victories in a single season as Oklahoma City blitzed them, 117-96, Sunday at Paycom Center.

“The level of intensity and competitive edge just was not there tonight and that’s never happened to us two games in a row,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

The Suns (62-16) had a chance to break the record Friday night, but lost at short-handed Memphis despite being full strength and the Grizzlies were without All-Star Ja Morant (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh), Desmond Bane (ankle), Steven Adams (calf) and Tyus Jones (hand).

Although the Grizzlies were short-handed, they have the second-best record in the league, the second overall seed secured and are one of the league’s deepest teams.

Two nights later, the Suns took one on the chin against the even shorter-handed Thunder (23-55), who was without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Josh Giddey (hip), Darius Bazley (knee), Lu Dort (shoulder), Derrick Favors (back), Mike Muscala (ankle) and former Suns guard Ty Jerome (hernia).

“Everybody is talking about winning 63 games and breaking, I have not done that one time cause I understand how important preparation is and how important the next meeting is or the next whatever we have,” Williams said. “You can’t get too far ahead. We can’t even look at the playoffs. We’ve got to figure out how to get back to the standard of play we typically put on the floor.”

With the No. 1 overall seed locked up, Phoenix rested Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness), but the loss still looks bad considering the opponent and how the Suns have won all season with guys out due to injury or COVID-19.

“You can’t take too much into it and you can’t look at it too lightly, either,” said Suns All-Star Chris Paul, who finished with 11 points, nine assists and five fouls.

“You don’t want to just be limping going into the playoffs. You want to make sure your team is playing with the right energy and the right pop. We don’t ever play to lose. I tell you that much. We’ll be better.”

Phoenix trailed by as many as 22 in the second half. Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 18 points while Cam Johnson added 14 in his second game back after missing 13 games with a right quad contusion. Johnson got the start for Crowder.

JaVale McGee started in place of Ayton. He posted eight points and five boards.

Olivier Sarr scored a game-high 24 points off the bench, hitting 5-of-16 from 3. The Thunder shot 17-of-41 from deep while Phoenix went a frigid 7-of-38 on 3s.

“It’s tough,” Bridges said. “Obviously, you can’t control it. Just try to get back on defense, but it did get tough on us.”

Johnson, one of the game’s best 3-point shooters, made just 2-of-11 from deep after going 0-for-3 on 3s in Friday’s loss on an 0-for-5 shooting night.

“The coaches told me our shot quality was off the chart tonight,” Williams said. “We just missed a ton of open looks and when you miss that many 3s, they can turn into long rebounds or you’re guarding a guy that you wouldn’t particularly guard if you knocked down the shot or had balanced offense.”

In turn, the Thunder ended the game shooting 49.4% overall from the field as seven players scored in double figures.

“We didn’t execute defensively,” Paul said. “We got a lot of great looks all game long. We didn’t make shots. That’s not like us, but usually we impose our will on defense and we didn’t so you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They moved the ball (OKC had 33 assists), shot the ball extremely well and they beat us.”

Thunder led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter and came into the game having lost eight of their last 10 games.

Phoenix took its first three matchups over the Thunder this season by an average margin of 16.6 points. The Suns won at OKC by 20 Feb. 24.

The Suns had just a one-point lead, 53-52, Sunday at halftime after shooting just 4-of-19 from 3. Bridges had 12 points at the break while Landry Shamet, who started for Booker, had 10.

Shamet didn’t score in the second half.

The Thunder shot 11-of-25 from deep in the first half as Isaiah Roby hit one after a near turnover to pull OKC within a point at the half.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns fall again in stunning loss to short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder