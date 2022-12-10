Phoenix Suns 128-117 loss to New Orleans Pelicans ends with Zion Williamson’s 360 dunk, drama

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson capped New Orleans’ 128-117 win over Phoenix with an electrifying 360 dunk as time expired that sent the crowd of 16,381 at Smoothie King Center into a wild frenzy.

Suns guard Cameron Payne didn’t take too kindly Williamson’s late game display.

“The game was over,” Payne said. “There wasn’t any shot clock. They can hold the ball.”

Even Williamson admitted what he did was out of character, but sounds as if he got caught up in the moment on his 35-point night.

“But you gotta understand it, maybe you won’t. They sent my teammates home last year,” Williamson said. “… But that was out of character for me. If they did the same thing, I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”

Problems ensued, though.

Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado got into it first.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, man,” Paul said when asked why Alvarado went at him.

Pelicans coach Willie Green initially broke it up, but the dust up grew into a back-and-forth that even saw Green and Kevin Young, once on the same staff under Monty Williams in Phoenix, exchange words.

Young was back after being out three games in health and safety protocols.

Jock Landale and Naji Marshall were yelling at each other.

C.J. McCollum and Bismack Biyombo were being held back.

Then as the situation was deescalating, Alvarado came back to have even more words for Paul as Paul was looking to walk off the court.

“He got something with C,” Payne said. “He just tries to get at C.”

And Deandre Ayton missed all of this as he left the court right after the game, but didn’t take offense to Williamson’s final dunk.

“It’s a homecourt,” Ayton said. “He’s doing it for his fans. I don’t take any of that stuff personal. I worry about postgame when it counts.”

The Pelicans (17-8) left the floor to a standing ovation while the Suns (16-10) dropped a third straight game on a night Devin Booker watched the game’s last 1:50 from the bench with New Orleans up eight, 120-112.

“Just try to make the best decision for the team and for him,” Williams said. “I didn’t like the way he was running. Sometimes I’ve got to protect him. We’ll find out what’s going on.”

Story continues

Booker finished with just 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting. When asked if he was injured Booker said, “Yeah, there’s something going on, we’ll figure out it out.”

When asked if it was his ankle or something else, Booker again said, “We’ll figure it out.”

Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The two sides already have recent history from last season’s highly contested opening round series Phoenix won in six. Alvarado got under Paul’s skin, but Paul got the last laugh on his historic 33-point night on 14-of-14 shooting in Game 6 in becoming the first player in NBA history to make that many shots from the field without a miss.

They came into the game 1-2 in the West with New Orleans holding a half game lead. The Suns won the first matchup this season at home back in October, but New Orleans took the rematch Friday on its floor.

Then drama ensued.

“That stuff doesn’t bother me at all,” Williams said. “It’s part of basketball. It wasn’t that big of a deal. It was a bunch of guys out there yelling and screaming and not even pushing.”

The two teams already had a connection before the playoff series with Williams having coached in New Orleans, Paul starting his career with and now Green is coaching the Pelicans after working as an assistant in Phoenix.

Green and Paul are very close friends and consider each other family.

Then New Orleans as an eighth seed gave the top overall seed all it could handle in the postseason and the Pelicans fans had choice chants for Paul and Jae Crowder.

Booker sees that series a huge part of what transpired Friday.

“We bumped them in the playoffs last year,” Booker said. “It’s probably a sore spot. I don’t want to overreact. It’s a lot of season left. I think we’re in a position after last year where we obviously want to win the most games we can, but we have a bigger goal that we’re trying to reach.”

They’ll see each other in less than 48 hours Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Phoenix time in the same arena where Friday’s outcome and postgame dustup is bond to carry over into the third matchup.

“For sure,” Suns wing Torrey Craig said. “I think it will. If we weren’t motivated, I think we definitely are now.”

They meet again for the fourth and final time Dec. 17 in Phoenix.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at [email protected] or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns loss to Pelicans ends with Zion Williamson’s 360 dunk, drama