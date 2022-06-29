Phoebe Dynevor and Logan To Star In Comedy ‘The Threesome’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: In what is sure to heat up the marketplace right before the holiday weekend, sources tell The Hamden Journal Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor are attached to star in the romcom The Threesome with Chad Hartigan directing. Ethan Ogilby penned the script with King Richard production company Star Thrower producing.

Described as a high-concept, character-driven comedy in the vein of Knocked Up, the film explores the aftermath of one impulsive, seemingly innocuous decision. When a young man’s perennial crush leads him into an unexpected threesome, he thinks it’s his ultimate fantasy come true. But when the fantasy ends, all three are left with sobering real-world consequences, forcing them to take responsibility for their actions — even if it means compromising the lives they’ve always envisioned.

The package went out on the marketplace earlier this week and has already drawn interest from a handful of suitors.

Lerman is coming off the hit Amazon Prime series Hunters, which is currently in production on its second season. He is also set to appear in the Sony action pic Bullet Train, which also stars Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment.

Best known for her breakout role in Bridgerton, Dynevor was most recently seen in the second season of the hit series. On the film side, she recently finished production on the MRC Film pic Fair Play. She is repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin and United Agents.

Hartigan most recently directed Little Fish, a high-concept sci-fi love story starring Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell. It was selected to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival in the US Narrative Competition before the festival was cancelled. He also directed Morris From America. Hartigan is repped by CAA and Mosaic.