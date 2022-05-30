Phils lose again after hitting a dramatic late home run

For 3rd time in a week, Phillies hit a dramatic late home run only to lose originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If only the Phillies could parlay some of these dramatic, clutch hits into wins.

For the third time in seven games, the Phillies hit a home run in the eighth inning or later that either tied the game or put them ahead.

They’ve lost all three.

After Corey Knebel allowed a ninth-inning homer for the second time in about 20 hours, Kyle Schwarber picked him up with a game-tying solo shot on the second pitch of the bottom of the ninth.

The game went into extra innings, where Giants catcher Curt Casali hit a game-winning two-run shot off of Andrew Bellatti. The 5-4 loss was the fourth in a row for the struggling Phillies, who are 21-28 and the farthest they’ve been below .500 since the final day of the 2017 season.

That was a long time ago. That was pre-Gabe Kapler, who shook hands with his Giants players after beating Joe Girardi’s Phils in the first of three games this week.

As has often been the case this season, the Phillies couldn’t play a complete game. On this afternoon, they pitched well for 8⅔ innings and played clean defensively but didn’t hit. Sure, there are some promising signs like Nick Castellanos and Schwarber appearing to bust out of their slumps, but a team that entered Memorial Day 10½ games out in the NL East needs to start stacking wins and the Phils haven’t been able to do that.

The Phillies hit three solo home runs off of Giants starter Logan Webb. Castellanos hit one in the second inning, Rhys Hoskins went deep in the fourth and Schwarber in the ninth. Webb was going for a complete game when Schwarber got to him. He still pitched very well overall with 10 strikeouts and didn’t give the Phillies a single opportunity with a runner in scoring position.

Kyle Gibson started for the Phillies and avoided the barrel of the bat until Wilmer Flores’ two-run homer in the sixth inning tied the game. Gibson entered the sixth at just 68 pitches but needed 27 to complete his final frame.

Gibson allowed two runs in his six innings on three hits, a walk and two hit batsmen. He had his slider working and induced a slew of jam-jobs and softly hit balls off the end of the bat.

Gibson has a 3.83 ERA. He has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of 10 starts this season and five of his last six.

Mickey Moniak made his season debut, started in center field and hit seventh. He made the final out of the game, going 0 for 4 with three swinging strikeouts. He did make an important sliding catch to begin the eighth inning.

The three-game series between the Phillies and Giants continues Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.74) looks to bounce back after consecutive high-stress, short outings. Right-hander Jakob Junis (2-1, 2.76) goes for San Francisco.

Junis, who is coming off of a six-inning win over the Mets, has been extremely homer-prone throughout his six-year career with the fourth-highest home run rate (1.6 per nine innings) among active MLB starters. The Phillies desperately need a win Tuesday.