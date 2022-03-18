Philly CCTV shows people going through dead man’s pockets

Two people were caught on surveillance video rummaging through the pockets of a Philadelphia man who was dying on a sidewalk after being shot, police said.

The 38-year-old victim took three bullets to his chest after getting into a fight with a man in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

During the fight, a third man pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

The two men involved in the shooting then fled in a dark Dodge Charger as the victim collapsed on the sidewalk.

Just moments later, a man and woman walking by could be seen on CCTV cameras rifling through the pockets of the gravely injured victim, Small said.

A man and woman were seen going through the dying man’s pockets moments after the shooting.

The man could be seen taking a gun from the victim’s hand.

“Then that same male reaches into the victim’s pockets and appears to be taking items from the victim’s pockets,” Small said.

“Which is very, very brazen, very unusual for someone to be stealing not only a gun but also going through the pockets of a person who is laying on the sidewalk dying.”

Both the gunmen and the thieves are still on the run. The victim was pronounced dead later that day.

The man and woman had also fled by the time cops arrived.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are still hunting for the gunmen and also the two thieves.