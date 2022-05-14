Phillips 66, Electronic Arts, and 5 More Companies That Raised Their Dividend

Text size





Phillips 66

,

Cardinal Health

,

and

Electronic Arts



were among the U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

Phillips 66 (ticker: PSX), a refiner, declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents a share, up 5 cents, or about 5%. The quarterly distribution is currently 92 cents a share.

The stock, which yields 4.1%, has returned about 27% this year, including dividends, as of May 12, compared with minus 17% for the

S&P 500.



Cardinal Health (CAH), a prescription drug distributor, said it will raise its quarterly disbursement to 49.57 cents a share from 49.08 cents. That’s an increase of about 1%. The stock, which has returned about 8% this year, yields 3.5%.

Union Pacific



(UNP) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 a share, a 10% boost from $1.18. The freight operator’s stock, which yields around 2%, has returned around minus 10% year to date.

Electronic Arts (EA) said it will hike its quarterly payout to 19 cents a share, up about 12% from 17 cents a share. The company’s portfolio includes games for consoles. The stock has returned minus 8% this year, and it yields 0.6%.

Simon Property Group



(SPG), a real estate investment trust that owns a lot of malls and outlets around the country, declared a quarterly disbursement of $1.70 a share. That’s a 3% boost from $1.65.

The stock, which yields 5.8%, has returned around minus 27% year to date.

Insurer

Everest Re Group



(RE) said it will boost its quarterly dividend by 10 cents a share to $1.65, an increase of 6.5%. The stock, whose return this year is flattish, yields 2.2%.

Microchip Technology



(MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend of 27.6 cents a share, an increase of around 9% from 25.3 cents. The stock yields 1.6%, and it has a negative return this year of about 25%.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at [email protected]