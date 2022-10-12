Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed by rain

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Rain delays the start of Game 2 of NLDS between Phillies and Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ATLANTA — The start of Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves, scheduled for 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, will be delayed because of rain. No official start time has been set.

Rain started falling at Truist Park at about 2 p.m. Representatives from both teams and Major League Baseball were scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. to review the forecast.

