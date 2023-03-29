Phillies trade for Cristian Pache, former Braves top prospect

Phillies acquire former top CF prospect Pache from A’s originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies made an interesting trade on the eve of opening day, acquiring right-handed-hitting center fielder Cristian Pache from the Oakland Athletics for minor-league reliever Billy Sullivan.

Pache is a 24 year-old with well-above-average defensive ability. He came up with the Braves and was regarded as one of the top prospects in all of baseball entering the 2021 season. He appeared in only 24 regular-season games with the Braves but did play the entire 2020 NLCS against the Dodgers. He was one of the main pieces traded from Atlanta to Oakland last March for first baseman Matt Olson.

Last season with the A’s, Pache tied for fifth among AL center fielders in defensive runs saved.

Pache was added to the Phillies’ 40-man roster. Rhys Hoskins, who undergoes surgery on his torn ACL Thursday, was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room.

Pache is out of minor-league options and will be on the Phillies’ opening day roster as the right-handed hitting centerfielder. Brandon Marsh hits from the left side and will start the majority of games. The Phillies wanted another right-handed bat on the bench capable of playing center. Dalton Guthrie was one option to make the team. Pache offers more upside.

Edmundo Sosa (RH) has also played some center in camp, and left-handed-hitting Jake Cave, who raked all spring, also plays the position.

In 332 career plate appearances, Pache has hit just .156/.205/.234 with eight doubles, two triples, four homers and another in the postseason. He’s hit .278/.328/.404 in six minor-league seasons. His best year was 2019 split between Double A and Triple A in the Braves’ farm system.

The likely 13 position players on the Phillies’ opening day roster are:

C J.T. Realmuto

1B Darick Hall

2B Bryson Stott

3B Alec Bohm

SS Trea Turner

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Brandon Marsh

RF Nick Castellanos

C Garrett Stubbs

Utility Edmundo Sosa

Utility Josh Harrison

CF Cristian Pache

OF Jake Cave