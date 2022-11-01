Phillies start Game 3 vs. Astros with a bang as Bryce Harper smashes early homer

OK, it’s finally time for World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, a matchup to break a 1-1 series tie. Rain in Philadelphia postponed the game, originally scheduled for Monday night, to Tuesday. Notably, MLB pushed the entire series back one day, so a planned off day for travel on Thursday will turn into an off day on Friday.

That also changed the pitching outlook, but only one team changed their Game 3 starter. The Astros are giving Lance McCullers Jr. the ball as planned in Game 3, while the Phillies got a gift from Mother Nature, as Ranger Suarez accumulated an extra day of rest after getting two big outs in relief during Game 1. The No. 3 starter throughout the season, he will now take the mound at Citizens Bank Park instead of the originally planned Noah Syndergaard. Suarez has been excellent in October, allowing only 3 runs (2 earned) in 9 2/3 innings.

Some other key things to watch in Game 3: Jose Altuve might have broken out of his October slump. The Astros star notched three hits in Game 2, and if he has truly awoken, that’s big news for the Astros. Meanwhile, Houston manager Dusty Baker is trying something new in his search for offense at the designated hitter position. He’ll give 26-year-old rookie David Hensley the start Tuesday night. He has a total of 18 major-league games under his belt — 16 in the regular season and two in the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners.

The game starts at 8 p.m. on FOX. You can follow all the action right here.

How’d we get here? Catch up on everything you need to know for the World Series: