Phillies sign power hitter who needs no directions to Citizens Bank Park

Phils sign power hitter who needs no directions to CBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have added some organizational depth at first base.

Josh Ockimey announced on Twitter that he signed a minor-league contract with the club.

Ockimey was understandably excited in making the announcement. He is a South Philadelphia native and graduate of Ss. Neumann Goretti High School, which sits less than two miles from Citizens Bank Park.

Ockimey is a 26-year-old, lefty-hitting first baseman with pop. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2014 and played at Triple A in 2019 and 2021. He hit .204 with 25 homers and 57 RBIs in 122 games in 2019 and .225 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs in 98 games in 2021. The pandemic claimed the 2020 minor-league season.

Phillies’ minor-league camp opens during the first week of March. The team is hosting 60 minor-league prospects and non-roster players in a minicamp starting Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether Ockimey would attend the minicamp

But he’s sure happy to be part of the Phillies organization. Check out his tweet: